84 years old man kills 75-year-old wife for denying him regular ‘tatata’

Edo State Police Command has arrested an Octogenarian, Gabriel Ahuwa, 84, for allegedly hacking his 75-year-old wife to death with a machete over her refusal to have s£x with him.

Ahuwa was among the 198 suspects paraded on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, for armed robbery. Kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearms, murder, cultism, among other crimes.

According to the PPRO, the suspect has been having issues with his wife for refusing to have s£x with him.

He said the suspect is not remorseful and that he felt what he has done is the best solution to his problem.

Speaking with journalists, Gabriel claimed his wife had refused to have s£x with him for a long time but had been sleeping with other men.

“My wife was not listening to me, anytime I ask her to come and sleep with me, she always declines. We have seven children together, five boys and two girls,” he said.

He said he had reported the matter to his children and that one of her daughters came to talk to his wife, but she didn’t listen.

“I reported the matter to my family and her family too but she failed to listen to them and continued her old ways and I was hearing information that pastors were sleeping with her.

“Each time I demanded for s£x, either she would tell me she was sick, or she had an ulcer yet I was hearing rumours that she was sleeping with other men and I don’t have money to carry pr0st!tutes,”

He said following his complaint, his children had refused to send him money as well as picked his calls, alleging that his late wife poisoned their minds toward him.

“So on Saturday last week in the afternoon in the house, I pick up a cutlass and macheted her all over her body. I did it in anger because she was not obeying me, and I want people to know of it.”

He, however, said he regretted k!lling his wife.

But one of his sons who craved anonymity, denied the allegation of abandoning their father, saying they sent money to him