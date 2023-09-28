type here...
“9 years old Stonebwoy used to clean and tune my Guitars” – Buju Banton recalls and praises

What is the relationship between Buju Banton and Stonebwoy?

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Buju Banton, a Jamaican reggae legend is the latest from the Caribbean country to shower praises on Stonebwoy as he detailed his relationship with the Ghanaian music star.

Buju in a conversation on 3Music’s program recalled the story behind his friendship with Stonebwoy asserting that the “Into the Future” crooner used to clean and tune his guitar some years ago during his stay in Ghana.

According to him, this happened two decades ago when he was in his teenage years and learning to play the guitar.

“When I was in my early 20’s, when I just started playing guitar, I couldn’t tune my own guitar, so this kid comes to the house and cleaned all my guitars and stuffs”— Buju Banton said.

Years after that, the two have worked together on “Survivor Riddim” project by Buju with a song titled ‘CrossRoads” which featured other Jamaican artistes such as Chronic Law, Richie Spice and others.

Hope there’s a collaboration between the two in the pipeline.

