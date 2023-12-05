95-year-old woman cries as she remains virgin and single due to father’s rejection of non-Catholic suitors

- Advertisement -

A 95-year-old Nigerian woman, who is single and a virgin, became emotional as she revealed that she’s unmarried at her age due to her father consistently rejecting suitors who were not of the Catholic faith.



In a video captioned ‘95-year-old woman remained single due to dad rejecting non-Catholic suitors,’ she tearfully shared her story.



She explained that Suzan had numerous suitors interested in marrying her, but her late father always rejected them because they weren’t of the Catholic faith.

The revelation has sparked discussions among viewers, leading many to share their reactions in the comments section of the post.

See some reactions below:

OhmyGoditsIJ: “?my dad did this but trust my hubby, he quickly turned to Catholic after weeding he returned back to his church with me.”

Awesome GOD: “?Those ladies saying marriage is not an achievement, over to u!”

jimin’s littlest pinky: “?Marriage and kids are not the only thing that signify being successful or having lived a good life.”

TRRYOMOBA: “?For y’all saying marriage is not an achievement, imagine you at Ur old age in Ur father’s house? God’s blessings to you mama.”

I’m_your_sunshine: “?I am fighting this battle with my mom. My younger sister is 34yrs old, suitors have bn coming but my mom keep turning them away. It’s a nightmare.”

Wierd: “?sometimes obey your father and mother for that is the first commandment with promise, now see the result in the mud.”

Gennypassy: “?This woman must be very pretty when she was young… aww my birthday mate.”

SharonOfEnugu: “?I don already dey sound it to my parents that church won’t stop me from marrying a man Iove oh.”

EMMANUEL: “?E no go better for that E papa

Ifeomachi: “?Chaiiii…it’s a pity. And God kept her alive up until now. Still remembers everything. It’s well.”

