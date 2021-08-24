99-year-old man finally marries his 86-year old lover after years of staying together

- Advertisement -

A 99-year-old man has finally married the love of his life, an 86 year old woman after years of being together. This story was shared by Michael Maduka on social media.

Micheal who couldn’t hide his joy was thankful to God that his father has finally walked down the aisle with his mother after so many years of staying together.

Sharing this piece of good tidings, Micheal wrote; “Wow… Finally, the did has Been Done!! Please friends Join me in Celebrating my Parents!!

They are the Newest Couples in the Whole World. At Age 86 my mom still say… “Yes I Do” Again to my Daddy @ age 99. Lord I thank you for the Success of it!!”.

Take a look at some of the pictures below;