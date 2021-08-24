type here...
GhPageNews99-year-old man finally marries his 86-year old lover after years of staying...
News

99-year-old man finally marries his 86-year old lover after years of staying together

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

A 99-year-old man has finally married the love of his life, an 86 year old woman after years of being together. This story was shared by Michael Maduka on social media.

Micheal who couldn’t hide his joy was thankful to God that his father has finally walked down the aisle with his mother after so many years of staying together.

Sharing this piece of good tidings, Micheal wrote; “Wow… Finally, the did has Been Done!! Please friends Join me in Celebrating my Parents!!

They are the Newest Couples in the Whole World. At Age 86 my mom still say… “Yes I Do” Again to my Daddy @ age 99. Lord I thank you for the Success of it!!”.

Take a look at some of the pictures below;

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Accra
light rain
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
87 %
2.4mph
28 %
Wed
81 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
77 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News