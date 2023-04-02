- Advertisement -

Child actor Adobea Mpaninsem has responded to criticism that trailed her newly released love song on social media.

The 9-year-old who behaves more like an adult exhibited her multifaceted side when she jumped into the studio to record a song good enough to match up to what A-list artists including her role model Michael Jackson, Beyoncé and Rihana churn out.

However, some critics have suggested she’s a minor and shouldn’t be allowed to do some things thought to be preserved for adults only, citing her jaw-dropping utterances and now adult-rated song.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GHPage’s RASHAD, in the company of her parents, the little girl made mouth-opening statements in response to naysayers.

According to her, people who criticise her talent are shallow-minded and only make hateful remarks because they can’t fathom the gift God has blessed her with.

Watch what she had to say in the video below