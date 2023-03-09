Dying passenger ‘thrown out’ of commercial vehicle on Accra to Kumasi Highway

- Advertisement -

A dying passenger was on Wednesday reportedly thrown out of a commercial vehicle on the Akyem Apedwa junction stretch of the Accra-Kumasi Highway in the Eastern region.

According to a report by StarrFM, the passenger, identified as Henry Owusu Agyemang Ankobea in his 40s, believed to be traveling from Asante Bekwai to Accra, was allegedly removed from the vehicle he was aboard after his health condition worsened and he started gasping for breath.

The visibly-dying gentleman was aided by eyewitness to cross the road in desperate search for a good Samaritan to help him get emergency medical intervention but suddenly fainted.

Unfortunately, the passersby and hawkers along the road were afraid to get closer to him for fear of incrimination.

No.42810 Detective Sergeant Bright Armah, a police officer stationed at the Apedwa police station but on study leave, came across the situation and rescued the dying passenger from the roadside, and sent him to the Apedwa Health Center. His blood sugar level was about 26 mmol/L.

He was immediately referred to Kibi Government Hospital at about 8:30pm.

“About 4:30pm, I came across a sick passenger whom according to eyewitnesses was abandoned by a commercial vehicle he was aboard at Apedwa Junction. They assisted him to cross the road to the other side of the road but fell on the ground dying but the people around were afraid and helpless .

“So when I got there I hired a taxi and rushed him to Apedwa Health Center but was referred to Kibi government hospital in the evening around 8:00pm. He had some Ghc300 in his pocket so I used part of it for the medical expenses,” Detective Sergeant Armah told Starr News Eastern Regional correspondent Kojo Ansah.

The police officer took the unlocked Samsung Galaxy 9 mobile phone of the critically ill patient to search and call his relatives to inform them about the situation

“So I called the family members, I called one man who gave his identity as Military officer and said the man was his cousin. Unfortunately, the man died at dawn before the arrival of the family members the next morning and the body deposited at Kibi mortuary,” the Police officer said.

The deceased family members arrived at the hospital in a Landcruiser Vehicle for the necessary arrangement to transport the body to Asante Bekwai.

Management of the Kibi government hospital confirmed the incident and efforts made the passenger which were unsuccessful.