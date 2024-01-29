- Advertisement -

Ghanaian rapper Amerado has gone deep about his encounter with a female fan who also happened to be popular on TikTok.

According to the musician, he received a DM from the lady on TikTok and when he checked it was her naked photos and videos.

He went on to say that the lady in the video disclosed that all she wanted from him was just for him to sleep with her and she was going to be alright.

”It was on TikTok and it was a direct message, nudes. I want to eat you..yeah..a video where she was shaking her ass and all,” he said.

Amerado made this disclosure during an interview with Okyeame Quophi where he added that he saw the move to be a trap set up by his enemies so they could get something to talk about.

He said: ”Oh I felt like naa this cannot be me, why would I fall for something like this. I mean I have put in so much work to be too shallow minded for this … I didn’t even mind the person”.

The Kweku Ananse hitmaker mentioned that he likes cute ladies but the lady who sent him the photos and video was plus-size and that was a total turnoff for him.