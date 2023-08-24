type here...
A lady has thrown many into confusion after recreating a 32-year-old photo of her mom

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A Nigerian lady, Valerie Usigbe, got the internet buzzing after she shared a photo of herself and her mum in National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniforms.

Established in 1973, NYSC is a one-year mandatory service for Nigerian graduates, and Valerie’s mum did hers 32 years ago.

In the collaged photo Valerie shared on Twitter, she struck the same pose her mother did many years ago. Her mum’s photo looked low-quality, but the duo looked lovely in the outfit.

Valerie’s tweet blew up with over 11k likes as many people gushed over their fine looks.

Netizens agreed they looked so much alike.

@Godspeed_399 said: “The drop off in quality of the NYSC uniform is bad. Nigeria must do better. “PS. “Am sure mama is very proud, congratulations .”

@obimadu274 said: “Afta all the shege banza we’re being served in Naija, na this kin beautiful pix dey make pipo smile. “Thanks for this lovely pix. “You and your mum look beautiful.

@Osazee_the_JEDi said: “What did you do with your dad’s copy of genes … “It’s not adding up .”

@LengdungT said: “The apple doesn’t fall from the tree. So beautiful.”

@lex_nwandu said: “Looks like the same person.”

