A lecturer who promised to pass me after knacking me died before the exams – Lady confesses

By Qwame Benedict
Student and Lecturer relationship
Lecturer
A lady has taken to social media to curse her former Lecturer to rot in hell after he died a few weeks before the start of the semester’s examinations.

According to the lady who chose to remain anonymous, her late lecturer informed her of his decision to pass her only if she allowed him to sleep with her.

She agreed to the deal with the lecturer who informed her to always come to his office without wearing a pant so he could knack her.

This lasted for the whole semester only for the lecturer to die 3 weeks before the start of the examination.

Confessing on social media, she described the lecturer as a stupid person who is supposed to rot in hell for what he had done to her.

Read her post below:

Source:GhPage

