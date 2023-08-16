type here...
“A lot of women buy it but not for food” – Market woman reveals what ladies buy cucumber for

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A market woman’s video interview with Nkonkonsa.com has gone viral, causing a stir on social media. In the interview, she reveals that cucumbers have become popular among Ghanaian women for unconventional purposes, not for eating but for self-gratification.

The revelation has sparked discussions on social media regarding the responsible behaviour of women and sexuality.

The market woman who sells at Agbogbloshie has caused a significant stir on social media with her candid remarks in a video interview conducted by Nkonkonsa.com.

The woman disclosed that cucumbers have gained popularity among Ghanaian women, not for their nutritional value but for the unconventional purposes they serve.

According to the market woman, a growing number of Ghanaian women are purchasing cucumbers not for the preparation of food but for personal use.

While she did not explicitly mention the purpose in the interview with Nkonkonsa, she implied that these cucumbers are used for self-gratification in the bedroom.

The video has quickly gone viral, triggering a mixed reaction of shock, amusement and controversy among netizens.

mr.limitless8 said: When you go to market, make sure you smell the cucumber before buying please..inah if you go make sandwich and it smells some style don’t blame Jesus

merichardyamoahme indicated: So sad, trust me it’s not funny…we are sick as a generation, some of our mothers and fathers have failed and they are into this nonsense.

