A male Nicki Minaj fan spent nearly 50,000 USD on plastic surgery to look like her – PHOTOS

Who is Rudy Villalobos and why does he wants to look like Nicki Minaj?

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A Nicki Minaj fan revealed he spent nearly $50,000 on plastic surgery to look like the Queen of Rap.

Villalobos started his plastic journey in 2020 and has no plans to stop until he achieves the perfect “Barbz” look.

According to him, “I just remember seeing old pictures of myself and not being happy with how I looked. I want to be a real-life doll with a very sexy body and a very juicy, big bubble butt,” Villalobos said.

His infatuation with changing his appearance stems from playing with Barbie dolls as a child, saying it motivated him to be whoever he wanted.

And Nicki Minaj is his perfect version of Barbie. “She definitely inspired me,” he said. “I loved her look and wanted to get mine as close to hers as possible.”

Rudy Villalobos, 27, has no plans to stop getting plastic surgery until he achieves his “Barbie Dreams” body.

