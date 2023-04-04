- Advertisement -

A Nigerian blogger has stirred a heated conversation and debate on social media regarding his opinion on why some good-looking relationships don’t end in marriage.

In a thread of tweets on Twitter, the tweep identified as Timi argued that men enter into relationships with women for two reasons, SEX and LOVE. But that’s not enough!

He elaborated that, in most cases, men who are serious about their future do not marry for sex or love when it’s time to settle down. Instead, they marry for STABILITY.

Timi took time to break down his premise and made justifications for why some men may be in love with a woman for many years but end up marrying another person they met overnight.

Read the full post below

Men attend to Women for two reasons, SEX, and LOVE, but in most cases, men do not Marry for Sex or for Love, they marry for STABILITY.

Let me explain: A man can Love you and not Marry you. A man can have sex with you for years without marrying you.

A man can have sex with you for years without marrying you. But immediately he finds someone who brings stability in his life, he marries her. What I mean by Stability is “Peace of Mind” I have seen some guys who made this statement

“I love this lady but I don’t think I can spend the rest of my life with her.” Men are visionaries when they think about marriage, they do not think about wedding dresses, bridesmaids, anything that most Ladies thinks is fanciful.

“They think whether this woman can build me a home,Can she take care of my kids and I,Can she give me PEACE of mind? Men don’t like Ladies who gives them discomfort, This is why a man can stay with a woman for years and meet another in a month, then get married to her. It’s the comfort of having Peace of Mind they want. Sex is a pleasure, love is an affection, RESPECT is Stability.”

