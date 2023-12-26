“A matured ex-boyfriend will still take care of you until you find another man” – Lady says

- Advertisement -

A social media lady has called for the attention of netizens after claiming that “a matured boyfriend will send you money after breakup until you find another man.”

Women have always used relationships as a source of financial security and not love as always speculated.

IBut one online commenter said she didn’t understand why individuals couldn’t handle breakups with maturity.

In a social media post, Porcia Maphundi claimed that if a man were mature, he would understand the importance of continuing to support his ex girlfriend financially even after their breakup, at least until she can find another man who will take on that duty.

“A matured man will still send his ex money after breaking up with her until she finds a new bf”This comment has divided both genders on social media and sparked a conversation.