type here...
GhPageEntertainmentA Plus and TPP are fraud - Operation director
Entertainment

A Plus and TPP are fraud – Operation director

By Qwame Benedict
A Plus and TPP are fraud - Operation director
A Plus and Don Kano
- Advertisement -

The new youth movement started by musician turned politician Kwame A Plus called The People’s Project (TPP) according to its operations director is a fraud entity.

A Plus who used to be a sympathizer for the ruling NPP prior to the 2020 elections announced this new group and revealed his intention to contest for presidency in the future.

After the creations and his constant attack on the government, many netizens and some sympathizers of the various political parties were of the view that A Plus was seeking his personal interest and not that of the youth as claimed.

Well, less than four(4) after its establishment the operations director for TPP identified as Don Kano has come out to state that A Plus is using the movement for his personal gain.

According to him, the main idea behind the movement was to be a strong force as well as the third force to reckon with in the political space.

In a video shared online, he stated that after helping to get people to join the movement A-Plus pockets all the monies for his personal gains.

He continued that he did all manner of things just to support A Plus including forcing people who had come to A-Plus seeking help to create dummy social media accounts to support A-Plus.

Don Kano further talked about the musician badmouthing all the independent candidates they planned to support ahead of the 2020 elections.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
74 %
3.2mph
100 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
84 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News