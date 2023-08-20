A plus gifts Ola Michael a Gh35,000 sneaker after wearing fake shoe on United Showbiz – Watch Video

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian political activist and former musician Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly called A Plus, has gifted his co-panelist on UTV’s United Showbiz, Ola Michael, a brand-new shoe.

This gesture from A Plus follows a series of trolls his friend Ola, suffered on social media in the last few days after being captured on camera wearing an oversized fake shoe on the set for United Showbiz, which airs on UTV.

The shoe generated a lot of heat for the Neat FM radio presenter because a lot of netizens, especially the fans of the SM boss, sought to suggest that he was broke, which was why he was wearing that kind of cheap shoe.

One respected personality in the entertainment space, Kwaku Manu, fired Ola and advised him to stop acting as though he was one of the wealthiest in the entertainment space when he had nothing.

In the wake of the numerous trolls and bashing online, the boss of the TPP Movement, A Plus, decided to do something different by presenting Ola with a brand new Nike sneaker, which is said to cost about $3,000.

A Plus presented the show to Ola Michael during the Saturday, August 19, 2023, edition of the show and hilariously added that he must not think of selling it because if he does, he will get him arrested.

Watch the moment A Plus made the presentation to Ola below…