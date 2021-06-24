A Plus slams Ashanti Youth for threatening Bishop Dag Heward-Mills over Otumfuo comments

- Advertisement -

Musician and political activist, A Plus has lashed out at some Ashanti Youth groups for threatening to take action against Bishop Heward-Mills, over comments he made against Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The founder and head pastor of the Lighthouse Chapel International (LCI) was heard, in an audio that surfaced last week, criticizing the Asantehene and questioning his contribution to national development.

Five Youth groups in the Asante Kingdom on Monday, June 21, 2021, jointly held a press conference to order Bishop Dag Heward-Mills to apologize to Otumfuo for the comments.

Reacting to the press conference, A Plus – real name Kwame Asare Obeng – slammed the youth groups for having misplaced priorities.

He questioned why they had not spoken up against pressing issues in Kumasi but are fixated with the Heward-Mills’ issue.

“There are bad roads in Kumasi but you’ve never demonstrated against it. Manhyia Hospital was in a bad state and people couldn’t believe but you can’t protest against the government for not fixing it after years of voting for the NPP.

“Sir John’s town had no pipe borne water and he had to call me to get them one. Can’t you start your own Fix Kumasi campaign. Galamsey is destroying lands in Ashanti Region, can’t the youth come together and stand against the galamsey. You are foolish. I’m not afraid of anyone and I know your faces,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has apologized to the Asantehene and Asanteman for the contents of the audio.

In a press statement, he said the comments were made some two decades ago and that its resurrection is a plot by some persons advancing an agenda against him and his church.

But the Traditional Asante Groups are not satisfied with Heward-Mills’ apology.

During an engagement with the media, the groups including, Asante Youth Association (AYA), Kumasi Youth Association (KuYA), Asante Zongo Youth Union (AZOYU), Asante’s Student Union (ASU) and Mponponsuo in the USA, gave the man of God a 48-hour ultimatum to redeem himself.

“We are calling on Bishop Dag to seek wise counsel within 48 hours. Otherwise, none of his churches in the Asanteman enclave will be allowed to operate. Also, we are warning all and sundry who hide behind religion and politics to push this evil agenda against Asanteman and his royal majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu.

“We will let them know that we will meet them up with brute force” the General Secretary of one of the groups [Kumasi Youth Association].”