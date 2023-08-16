A private jet, a Lamborghini and Bentley among others: Neymar’s outrageous demands before Al Hilal move

- Advertisement -

Brazil superstar Neymar made some luxurious demands from his new employer before he agreed a move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Al Hilal of the Saudi Pro League.

Born Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, Neymar has sealed a move to Al-Hilal on a two-year deal which will see him earn a staggering £ 2.5 million a week.

Neymar wanted eight cars to be given to him and his entourage to use.

Neymar, is arguably one of the biggest stars to make the move to Saudi Arabia this summer alongside Karim Benzema.

However, he has not made the move on the cheap with Al-Hilal forking out £78milion to PSG as well as handing Neymar a staggering deal.

Reports has it that the former Barcelona star asked Al-Hilal’s owners for three luxury cars for himself and for his entourage to have four Mercedes G Wagons and a Mercedes van with a driver.

Neymar also requested that the driver be available round the clock every day of the year for himself, friends,m and family.

The luxury cars include a Bentley Continental GP, an Aston Martin DBX, and a Lamborghini Huracan, which would cost roughly £510,000 combined.

At home, Neymar called for his fridge to be filled all the time with Açaí juice, his favorite brand but also Guarana drinks for his friends and family.

He also asked for three saunas to be in the house as well as five full-time workers, including a sous chef to help his personal chef from Brazil and for two people to take care of the cleaning.

A source has also report that Neymar asked for all the costs of his stays at hotels, restaurants, and cities that he may visit on days off to be covered by Al-Hilal’s owners.

Neymar’s contract will see the forward collect an annual wage of £137.8m, which works out to £11.4m per month.

He becomes one of the Saudi Pro League’s best-paid stars ahead of Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Ittihad’s Benzema. It has also been revealed that his deal will need to include the use of a private jet, whenever he or his family needs to travel.

He would also like a pool in his house with the specific dimensions to be at least 10 meters large and 40 meters long.

While the house itself would need to have a minimum of 25 rooms, so his friends, family, and entourage could stay with him. His new dressing room includes Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, and former Barcelona ace Malcom.

Neymar became the world’s most-expensive player back in 2017 when PSG forked out £198m to sign him from Barca. A return to the Nou Camp was made possible but Xavi did not want the attacker back unless it was on loan.