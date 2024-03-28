type here...
“A rich cheating husband is better than a poor faithful husband” – Woman tells her gender

By Osei Emmanuel
Queen Zahara, a female user of the microblogging social media platform, Facebook, has declared her debatable point of view on marital cheating.

And according to her, a man who cheats but provides for the need of his family is way better that a husband who does not cheat but cannot fend for his family.

Contrary to belief that men would support the post and use it as a justification for their illicit dealings, most netizens were coloured shocked to see men attack the controversial statement.

To them, the poster is dumb and even a cheat to begin with.

