A tour inside and outside Nana Agradaa’s over $3M apartment; The former sika gari merchant (Video)

Nana Agradaa has taken over social media trends as Agradaa Love Palace, an ultra-modern edifice reportedly belonging to her has surfaced on social media.

The luxurious estate which is estimated to be a little over $3 million is a cluster of opulent apartments, that will serve commercial purposes, particularly as a guest house for tourists and Ghanaians seeking upscale accommodations.

According to confirmed reports, Agradaa’s Love Palace is the latest massive investment of the renowned Ghanaian prophetess.

Nana Agradaa

A clip that has garnered over 200k views on social media features a man providing a guided tour of Agradaa Love Palace, highlighting the lavish nature of the establishment.

The apartments exude sophistication and are expected to cater to individuals looking for high-end accommodations outside their homes.

Agradaa, known for her confidence and assertiveness, has built a reputation as a prominent figure in Ghana.

The unveiling of Agradaa Love Palace further solidifies her status as a wealthy and influential personality.

Social media users have been quick to recognize the financial success of the priestess, attributing it to her lucrative ventures and business acumen.

Watch the video below to know more…

Netizens Reactions

@Herexcellencya – Wowzy ,so which proper will be staying there with her ?eiiiii Mama Agra

@Kvng Nuel – Eiiiiii sika gari sika no o

@Nanaama124 – The Gold she has collected not be small Gold..but I like the investment she has made out of it though

@Iamgeneralblaq – Asiamah sit there quietly oo. Don’t leave her