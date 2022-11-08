A woman who stands by you when you’re broke is cheating – Lady

A lady has asserted that the only reason a lady will accept being with a broke guy is when she has other guys who could give her what her guy could not provide.

According to her, such a woman has other avenues where she cheats to get what she needs or wants.

In a controversial Twitter post, Rita [@r4ralx] said every man must be suspicious of a lady who accepts to be with them when they are broke.

According to her, even though her love for the broke guy might be genuine, she would still cheat on him considering that the guy cannot provide everything she needs.

Many have agreed and disagreed with her considering the fact that they are several stories of women who have stuck with one man through it all and never looked back.

However, Rita believes such women need a second look at them since she believes there were instances they cheated without their broke partner ever knowing.

jaja laws wrote: Baseless philosophy based on personal experience, stop spreading falsehood on the media.

Kelvin Daniels wrote: Babe, e be like say you don cheat somebody takes stand by someone ooh, or else how u take know…

Taiwo wrote: This babe is talking from experience, probably from what she had done or in the past or currently doing