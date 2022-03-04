type here...
GhPageNewsAbdul Hayi Moomen quits GBC as he bags top job at UDS
News

Abdul Hayi Moomen quits GBC as he bags top job at UDS

By Kweku Derrick
GBC Abdul Hayi Moomen
Abdul Hayi Moomen
- Advertisement -

Ace broadcast journalist Abdul Hayi Moomen has severed ties with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), a report by MyNewsGh.com says.

The tabloid reports that Moomen who joined the state broadcaster in 2009, had been appointed the Head of Corporate Affairs at the University for Development Studies in the Northern Region.

Until accepting the new job, he hosted some of the highly patronised programs at GBC including Moomen Tonight, Talking Point, News Conference, Presidential interactions, and the 2020 Presidential debate.

He also runs national commentary at official occasions like Independence Day and state funerals.

Abdul who is also an author and a lecturer tutored part-time at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) and the Islamic University College in Accra.

He is expected to begin work later next week, University for Development Studies (UDS) has confirmed.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, March 4, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    70 %
    5.4mph
    40 %
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News