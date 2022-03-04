- Advertisement -

Ace broadcast journalist Abdul Hayi Moomen has severed ties with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), a report by MyNewsGh.com says.

The tabloid reports that Moomen who joined the state broadcaster in 2009, had been appointed the Head of Corporate Affairs at the University for Development Studies in the Northern Region.

Until accepting the new job, he hosted some of the highly patronised programs at GBC including Moomen Tonight, Talking Point, News Conference, Presidential interactions, and the 2020 Presidential debate.

He also runs national commentary at official occasions like Independence Day and state funerals.

Abdul who is also an author and a lecturer tutored part-time at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) and the Islamic University College in Accra.

He is expected to begin work later next week, University for Development Studies (UDS) has confirmed.