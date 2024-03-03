Abeiku Santana Is Not Sensible- Diana Asamoah Fires

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah has launched a scathing attack on media personality, Abeiku Aggrey Santana.

Diana Asamoah claims Abeiku Santana always boasts of being a media mogul but to her, he lacks sense and is immature when it comes to interviewing people on the radio or television.

“Yesterday, I even said that Abeiku Santana, even though he brags of being a doctor, when it comes to the media does not make sense”, Diana Asamoah said.

In an interview on United Showbiz monitored by Ghbase.com, Diana Asamoah said there is no sense in what Abeiku Santana did to her during their interview about Edward Akwasi Boateng.

Diana Asamoah said it is unwise for Abeiku Santana to call someone on air without her knowledge and consent whilst interviewing her.

According to Diana Asamoah, she is not the first person the media personality has wrongly done this to, so, she thinks it is high time she slapped sense into him.

“Abeiku Santana does not make sense at all when it comes to the media. He gave me the platform but that does not mean I should not say he does not have sense. If one sees something they must say it”, she said.

The controversial Gospel musician and a staunch member of the New Patriotic Party said “You will never understand me. The reason why I am saying that Abeiku Santana does not make sense is that even though I am not afraid of anyone or regret what I said, there was no sense in him calling Akwasi Boateng without my knowledge and consent”.

“I am not the first person he has done this to. If he does that and the person he is interviewing does not have sense they could get angry which could end in a fight”, she added.