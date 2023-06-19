Abena Korkor to also release her book; “I am not Abena Korkor” volume 1?

- Advertisement -

The Information SuperHighway is HOT and is buzzing with the release of Yvonne Nelson’s Book titled “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,”.

The content of the book has caught the attention of the population. The book seems to have a list of activities that she went through in her life prior to now.

One of the pages that talk about Abortion exposes that she had an affair with Ghanaian Rapper Sarkodie which led to her getting pregnant.

Her pregnancy was short-lived as she aborted it when Sarkodie made it known to her that he can’t take responsibility.

This has caused serious conversation on social media especially on the Blue-Bird App, Twitter.

Tweeps have charged on the news and are sharing their reactions to the story. It’s crazy on the App.

As a result of this, Netizens have asked Abena Korkor is would in the same fashion launch a book about her life and journey so far.

This has come up as a result of the ‘Bedmatics’ involvement of Abena Korkor and some prominent names in the country.