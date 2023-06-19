type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAbena Korkor to also release her book; “I am not Abena Korkor”...
Entertainment

Abena Korkor to also release her book; “I am not Abena Korkor” volume 1?

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Abena Korkor
Abena Korkor
- Advertisement -

The Information SuperHighway is HOT and is buzzing with the release of Yvonne Nelson’s Book titled “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,”.

The content of the book has caught the attention of the population. The book seems to have a list of activities that she went through in her life prior to now.

One of the pages that talk about Abortion exposes that she had an affair with Ghanaian Rapper Sarkodie which led to her getting pregnant.

Her pregnancy was short-lived as she aborted it when Sarkodie made it known to her that he can’t take responsibility.

This has caused serious conversation on social media especially on the Blue-Bird App, Twitter.

Tweeps have charged on the news and are sharing their reactions to the story. It’s crazy on the App.

READ ALSO: Sarkodie speaks; confirms he impregnated Yvonne Nelson and asked her to abort

As a result of this, Netizens have asked Abena Korkor is would in the same fashion launch a book about her life and journey so far.

This has come up as a result of the ‘Bedmatics’ involvement of Abena Korkor and some prominent names in the country.

    Source:GHPAGE

    TODAY

    Monday, June 19, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    83 %
    1mph
    20 %
    Mon
    79 °
    Tue
    83 °
    Wed
    77 °
    Thu
    81 °
    Fri
    80 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways