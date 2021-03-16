type here...
Abena Korkor attacks Giovani Caleb for denying that they hooked up in new video

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Giovani Caleb Abena Korkor1
Nana Abena Korkor Addo has reacted to Giovani Caleb denying ever getting intimate with her in her latest video.

The host of TV3 Date Rush, while on the Delay Show refuted stories out there about him shagging his Media General colleague Abena Korkor.

The female presenter who has bipolar disorder during one of her relapses put out a list of men she had gotten jiggy with and Giovani Caleb’s name was on it.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Delay, Giovani expressed that no such thing ever happened explaining that he worked with Abena on a bipolar awareness campaign and that was it.

Nonetheless, Abena Korkor has responded to Giovani’s claim and has called his statements on the Delay Show half-truths.

She indicated that although she put out ”the list” during a relapse, she indeed had a thing with Giovani and was amazed to hear the latter lie through his teeth on such a huge platform.

Abena added that as much as it was true that she worked with Giovani on a bipolar awareness campaign, they both hooked up for real.

Source:GHPAGE

