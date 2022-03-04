type here...
Entertainment

Abena Korkor blasts her boyfriend for dumping her for Bridget Otoo; Drops a very deep secret (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Abena Korkor - Bridget Otoo
Abena Korkor’s absurdity and hunger for clout are fast becoming nauseating and she should be tamed before things get out of her hands.

She has managed to drag innocent Bridget Otoo into her senseless online adventures full of sex stories and nothing of importance.

In this new episode of her plenty empty stores, she asserted that there was a guy she used to date who was her senior during her days at St Paul’s Methodist JHS known as Evans.

According to her, she doesn’t like short guys but she gave this Evans guy a chance.

But Evans later showed her pepper and dumped her sorry ass and told her point-blank that he’s going for her look-alike Bridget Otoo.

Now, Abena Korkor has created the avenue for critics to dirty Bridget Otoo unprovoked.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

