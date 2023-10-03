type here...
Abena Korkor confirms pregnancy and mental rumors after video of her big belly popped up – VIDEO

Is Abena Korkor pregnant?; This video confirms it

By Osei Emmanuel
Controversial Ghanaian media personality, socialite, professional town helper and Mental Health Advocate, Abena Korkor has gone off again with her bizarre video sighted on social media.

Her recent posts on her social media platform have raised concerns among Ghanaians especially with something that looks like a baby bump in view.

Some people have even called on mental health authorities in Ghana to admit her to a psych ward with immediate effect.

Whenever Abena Korkor who is a self acclaimed bipolar patient experiences a relapse, she becomes hyperactive and extremely sexually active.

As a result of that, her recent posts on social media confirm that she has had another relapse.

She was recently caught on video looking tattered with a big belly. This confirms what she claimed a few weeks ago that she was heavily pregnant.

The 33-year-old recently took to her social media page to post a video with the caption suggesting that she was pregnant with her first child.

