Abena Korkor confirms pregnancy and mental rumors after video of her big belly popped up – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian media personality, socialite, professional town helper and Mental Health Advocate, Abena Korkor has gone off again with her bizarre video sighted on social media.

Her recent posts on her social media platform have raised concerns among Ghanaians especially with something that looks like a baby bump in view.

Some people have even called on mental health authorities in Ghana to admit her to a psych ward with immediate effect.

Whenever Abena Korkor who is a self acclaimed bipolar patient experiences a relapse, she becomes hyperactive and extremely sexually active.

As a result of that, her recent posts on social media confirm that she has had another relapse.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

She was recently caught on video looking tattered with a big belly. This confirms what she claimed a few weeks ago that she was heavily pregnant.

The 33-year-old recently took to her social media page to post a video with the caption suggesting that she was pregnant with her first child.

Watch the video below