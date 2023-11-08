Abena Korkor exposes Korle-Bu nurse for allegedly ‘fingering’ her during a massage session – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Controversial and attention seeking Ghanaian mental health activist, Abena Korkor has once again named and shame in an explosive allegation towards the staff room of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

According to Korkor, a staff member of the facility named Neequaye molested her during a time she was having one of her mental health crises.

Abena Korkor alleged that due to medication she was on at the time, she felt hyper and some of the nurses suggested she be given a massage.

Korkor claims during the massage, the nurse known as Neequaye slipped a finger into her private parts!

