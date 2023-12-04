Abena Korkor in trouble as Moesha Boduong is coming back for her ‘ashawobrity’ throne – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

A repented Moesha Boduong has stirred reactions on social media after releasing a very mouth watering video to announce her come back into the world of social fun and fantasies.

Recall Moesha giving her life to Christ years ago and even calling on her fellow celebrities to do same as the kingdom of God is at hand but it looks like the devil has won back his favorite daughter.

I’m a video sighted on Ghpage TV on instagram captures the veteran slayqueen gracing the dance floor with her not so nice seductive moves.

According to netizens, this is to announce her come back from her hiatus for the throne which is currently occupied by bipolar patient, Abena Korkor.

Netizens have advised Abena Korkor to prepare for the worst as the Queen of slayqueens and social media drama has announced her come back.

