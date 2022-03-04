type here...
‘What am I going to do there?’ – Abena Korkor laughs off sign banning her from entering a hotel

By Kweku Derrick
Abena Korkor has shrugged off a public notice that bans her from entering a popular hotel in Accra, following a publication by Instagram blogger Aba The Great.

In the notice that has gone viral, a picture of the former TV3 employee is seen plastered on a board in the hotel’s reception with the order that she should not be given entry into any of the hotel’s rooms.

In a reactionary video, Abena said it’s only cheating men and women who often patronize hotels and she does not fall into that category.

Besides, she said the perpetrators of infidelity often don’t use their own house to carry out such acts but she has her own house so she never goes to any hotel to probably have intercourse.

Watch what she has to say here:

At the moment, we can’t tell what triggered the hotel’s management to take this scornful decision but it’s obvious she might have done something wrong during her last visit.

A couple of social media users have also asserted that she might have fought with one of her “clients” during their bedroom adventure and probably destroyed some things in the hotel reason behind her hilarious ban.

    Source:GHPage

