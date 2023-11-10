Whoever leaked it should get ready to face the law – Abena Korkor reacts to her trending leaked videos

- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor is currently trending number one on the local digital space.

A new video from her camp that has gone rife on social media shows her inserting a massive dildo inside her vajayjay.

In the video, Abena Korkor can be heard moaning in pleasure as she moved the dildo in and out of her vajayjay.

This move has shocked and uncomfortable many internet users, as such content is typically considered highly private.

Adding to the controversy, Abena Korkor has been sharing explicit and sensual photos of herself on her Instagram account, showcasing her body in a manner that has drawn both praise and criticism.

As the video has splashed across all social media platforms, Abena Korkor has quickly reacted to the trending footage where she was seen pleasuring herself to the maximum.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

In a post shared on her official Instagram handle, Abena Korkor seemed to establish that she is not the one who leaked the video.

According to her, the video out there is for her haters especially their husbands and fathers amid issuing a warning to the person who leaked that she will take legal action against the person.

She wrote

Haters gonna hate but the video was for their husbands and fathers. You forget I am a forensic scientist ????. Whoever leaked it get ready with your legal team. ???????????????

Click on this LINK to watch the video