Nana Abena Korkor is back on social media after a 10-month hiatus from her casual activities on the internet.

The socialite and nudist got many of her fans worried after going incognito in July 2022, leaving many to question the state of her well-being.

As you may already know, the beautiful and curvaceous mental health advocate has a bipolar disorder that occasionally sends her on a careless ranting spree.

Following her long absence from the public, many people thought she might have relapsed and was under supervision by close relatives to avoid another social media catastrophe.

But the good news is Abena Korkor is back and many people are excited to know she is doing well.

She announced her comeback on Instagram with a gorgeous photo of her with an emoji of thanksgiving and praise.

