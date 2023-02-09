Abena Korkor returns to social media after a long break – Check out her first ‘hot’ video

It’s been a while since we all heard of Abena Korkor but her long hiatus has been short-lived as she’s made the news once again after weeks of keeping a low profile on social media.

The socialite has announced her presence with a new video. Abena Korkor in the new video talked about her new looks. She complained about a haircut she got at a low cost. Watch the video below.

Mental Health advocate Abena Korkor prior to her social media break dominated headlines after her name popped up in the end-of-semester exams at the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

The Tertiary students were asked to identify and discuss the therapeutic technique being employed by the therapist who was consulted by Korkor during the height of her bipolar disorder.

Abena Korkor shared a screenshot of the question on her Instagram page along with her reaction.

She caption the post: “I’m glad my experience is being used positively.”