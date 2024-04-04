Abena Korkor exposes as she drops more intel on the Serwaa Amihere & Henry Fitz bedroom saga [VIDEO]

- Advertisement -

Social media is abuzz with the latest trending conversation involving GHOne TV’s Presenter and Nana Aba Anamoah’s goddaughter, Serwaa Amihere, and the controversy surrounding Henry Fitz’s bedroom encounter with her.

In recent hours, videos of the presenter and Henry, a wealthy young man in Accra, have flooded social media platforms, sparking widespread discussion and intense debate about the circumstances leading to the leak.

The viral videos depict the lady, believed to be Serwaa Amihere, asleep beside her lover, Henry Fitz, who is reportedly married.

It’s alleged that these videos were captured after an intimate bedroom moment. Notorious Ghanaian Instagram blogger @Thosecalledcelebs initially shared the now-viral clip on social media.

According to reports, the video was shared with a third party who began blackmailing the TV presenter. Allegedly, Serwaa Amihere has been paying the blackmailer for some time but has now reached her limit and refused further payments.

In response, the infuriated blackmailer decided to release the footage online, leading to the current uproar.

Adding fuel to the fire, an old video of the controversial Abena Korkor is in fast circulation. The video captures the moment the socialite exposed the secret dealings of Serwaa Amihere behind the cameras.

Abena Korkor in an old video during her banter with the broadcaster made some serious allegations during one of her appearances on Mona Gucci’s ‘Biribi Gye Gye Wo’ show on Onua TV.

Abena Korkor, a bipolar socialite, had startling allegations against Serwaa Amihere that Amihere and her godmother engaged in prostitution and relationships with married men for financial gain.

Korkor’s claims came at the time she had constant bipolar relapses where she went berserk on social media highlighting the complexities and controversies within the media industry.

In the old video that has surfaced, Abena Korkor expressed frustration with what she perceives as hypocritical behaviour from Serwaa Amihere and her godmother, contrasting their public personas with alleged private actions.

