Mental Health advocate and former presenter Abena Korkor has expressed her intention to check into rehab for treatment due to her recent lapses.

Abena Korkor disclosed in a recent self-recorded video that her friends, family, and management had suggested she check herself into rehab to get over her bipolar disorder.

She claims that to receive the required care for her illness, she will be checking herself into the Accra Psychiatric ward for a month.

Abena Korkor has been going crazy for a few weeks. She frequently posts personal videos of herself to her social media accounts.

She also uploaded a video of herself smoozing and kissing unidentified men.

Her family was finally forced by her actions to make her go to rehab to protect them from the ongoing humiliation and mockery.

Watch the video below: