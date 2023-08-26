Abena Korkor to sue Peduase Lodge boss for sleeping with her and banning her from the hotel premises

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Controversial yet modern day ‘town helper’, Abena Korkor is out with another explosive exposé as she targets the boss of popular and luxurious Ghanaian hotel, Peduase Valley Resort.

Speaking in a recent interview with Zionfelix, Abena Korkor disclosed that she is planning to sue Peduase Valley Resort/ Peduase Lodge for unfairly banning her.

We recall that it was all over the news a few months ago that Abena Korkor had been banned from entering a popular hotel in Accra.

In this notice, a picture of Abena Korkor can be seen mounted on a board in the hotel’s reception with the order that she should not be given entry into any of the hotel’s rooms.

Even though the reason for her getting banned wasn’t revealed, Abena was prevented from patronizing their services.

Reacting to this in the interview with Zionfelix, Abena disclosed that the boss of the Lodge had seen her swimming in one of their pools and asked for her number.

One thing led to another but for some reasons, the management decided to ban her without giving her prior notice which is quite surprising to her.

According to her, this actions has dented her reputation and for reason she’ll deal with them legally.