Abena Korkor was destined for greatness – Prophet claims

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
A self-styled prophet identified as Seer 1 has made a shocking disclosure about mental health advocate Abena Korkor.

Ghanaians and readers are up-to-date with the lifestyle of Abena Korkor who has been trending in the country after her leaked tape found its way to social media.

However, according to the preacher, the current lifestyle of Abena Korkor is not how she is supposed to be portrayed because she is destined for great things.

During an interview, the Prophet blamed family witches as the cause of Abena Korkor’s predicaments and whatever was happening to her at the moment.

Seer 1 in the said interview mentioned that the witches have tied Abena Korkor with madness and that is hindering her from achieving her full potential as a great person in the country.

He continued by saying that Abena Korkor would eventually lose her mind and begin wandering the streets of Accra naked the next year if nothing was done about her.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

