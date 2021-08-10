type here...
Abena Korkor would soon tell us she slept with a dog – A Plus

By Qwame Benedict
Activist Kwame A Plus is leaving no stones unturned in her fight with former TV3 presenter Abena Korkor Addo as he continues to attack her at any given opportunity.

In a new post on his page, A -Plus shared a photo of Abena Korkor playing with a dog with a caption suggesting that very soon she would come out to mention the name of the name as one of the people who have slept with her.

According to A-Plus, Abena Korkor is fully aware of what she is doing because she is getting money from her act just by pretending to be mad.

He revealed that Abena Korkor’s madness is on double track hence her behaviour these days.

“I pity the dog ? She will add it to the list p???. You say you craze but you dey do video, put a teaser on IG then put the full video on YouTube and monetize it. Your brain be sharp. Double track madness ??????? Herh Abena tuntum!! ??? This your strategic ab?dam must stop. Mafia ab?dam. Ab?dam tactician ???? Me adey feel you ooo. ?” he posted.

Source:Ghpage

