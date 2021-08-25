Abesim; Killer leads Police to where he buries the intestines of his victims

- Advertisement -

Richard Appiah, the Abesim killer has led the Police homicide team from Accra to where he buried the intestines and other parts of his victims after taking their lives.

The footballer and sports commentator in the Sunyani Municipality led police to a bush at the back of his house at Abesim where some parts of his victims were retrieved.

Inside the bush is a manhole where he buries the intestines and other parts of his victims after killing them.

The police team retrieved the intestines and added them to other exhibits in Richard Appiah’s fridge in his room.

Watch the video;

Richard Appiah, popularly known as Fire Man, was apprehended by the police for allegedly killing and chopping off the head of teenagers at Abesim, a suburb of Sunyani in the Bono Region.

The 28-year-old is suspected to have murdered his 12-year-old stepbrother, Loius Agyemang, a friend’s 15-year-old son, Stephen Sarpong and a yet-to-be-identified man whose bodies were discovered in his living quarters on Friday, August 20, 2021.