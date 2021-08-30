Abesim Murder: Killer owns over 13 taxis and a storey building – Friend reveals

- Advertisement -

A friend of the convicted Abesim killer, Richard Appiah has dropped a piece of profound information about him following his remand by Kaneshie District Court.

The friend who gave his name Nyame Noah in an interview disclosed that the 28-year old Richard is rich as he owns over 13 taxis and an elegant uncompleted mansion.

Nyame revealed Richard was putting up the mansion before his infamous arrest for killing two teenagers popped up.

According to the friend, he got to know about these properties when he went to Richard Appiah for help as he was jobless.

He continued that amid his conversation with the suspect, he boasted about having 13 taxis and an uncompleted building project.

Nyame Noah made these revelations in an interview with Oman Channel.