The chief of Abesim has granted an interview to the media and has revealed that the sports commentator identified as Fire Man who is currently in police custody for killing three children is not mentally stable.

Netizens and Ghanaians as a whole have been in shock for the past few days following the heinous crime carried out by Richard Appiah.

The chief in the area speaking during an interview stated that he is sure Richard is not mentally stable judging from his actions in the community in recent times.

He continued that he feels Richard Appiah was under the influence of something or his mental capacity had deteriorated which could have pushed him to murder his nephew and other missing individuals to the extent of keeping them in his fridge.

Watch the interview below:

Some town folks kicked against the comment of the chief saying the suspect is not under any influence or having any mental issues.

They stated that although they didn’t expect him to commit such a crime they believe strongly that he is not mad and he carried out those killings on purpose.

That notwithstanding, the chief called on all the police and other security agencies handling the case to get to the bottom of it.