Entertainment

Abigail: Hearing-impaired dance girl wins Talented Kidz Season 14

By Bra Stash
Abigail Adjiri made history by winning the 14th season of TV3’s Talented Kidz reality show last night, April 17, 2023.

As a vivacious girl who is hearing impaired, Abgaila’s excellent rise as a dance wizkid broke the glass ceiling and made a statement about determination.

Abigail, a pupil at the Vitnaya Academy in Prampam, did not allow her condition to come in the way of her gift as a dancer who possesses massive energy and skill to woo fans.

The 7-year-old Abigail emerged as the winner against her stiff competitors: Thatness Kids Models and MFC Dancers, who emerged as first and second runners-up, respectively.

As winner of the Season 14 edition of the Talented Kidz show, Abigail Adjiri received a cash prize of GHS 15,000, an educational tablet, and GHS 2,000 worth of products from the title sponsor, Indomie.

Due to her hard work, which she puts in week in and week out, almost everyone has unanimously agreed on her emerging as the winner of the night.

The Talented Kidz show has helped to unearth several top talents which include the likes of Dj Switch, Tutulapato, Awal, Nakeeyat, and Samuel Owusu.

