type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsAble-bodied man who disguises himself as crippled to receive money from kind...
News

Able-bodied man who disguises himself as crippled to receive money from kind people busted (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Able-bodied man who disguises himself as crippled to receive money from kind people busted (Video)
- Advertisement -

A middle-aged man who disguises himself as a crippled has been busted for faking his disability.

In a new trending video, the man can be heard confessing that he hired the wheelchair as well as his pusher.

As seen in the clip, eyewitnesses who were present at the scene forced the man to stand.

The others also recorded the shocking incident to later share on the internet.

Watch the video below to know more…

Netizens Reactions…

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

@Rejoice XX – The way he looked at his leg ??even him surprise

@Callme precious – But his hand is bad sha, any way him fror still find work do nah

@Rossey Rose – Wetin Una dey talk no even concern am. Bros still went to his place of work 

@IamTblinkz – They still leave am make he dey make him daily hustle dey go 

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Accra
few clouds
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
70 %
1.9mph
20 %
Wed
89 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
88 °
Sun
89 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more