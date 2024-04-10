Able-bodied man who disguises himself as crippled to receive money from kind people busted (Video)

- Advertisement -

A middle-aged man who disguises himself as a crippled has been busted for faking his disability.

In a new trending video, the man can be heard confessing that he hired the wheelchair as well as his pusher.

As seen in the clip, eyewitnesses who were present at the scene forced the man to stand.

The others also recorded the shocking incident to later share on the internet.

Watch the video below to know more…

Netizens Reactions…

@Rejoice XX – The way he looked at his leg ??even him surprise

@Callme precious – But his hand is bad sha, any way him fror still find work do nah

@Rossey Rose – Wetin Una dey talk no even concern am. Bros still went to his place of work

@IamTblinkz – They still leave am make he dey make him daily hustle dey go