Ablekuma: Policeman killed in daylight robbery attack on bullion van

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
A police officer providing escort has been killed in a daylight robbery attack on a bullion van at Ablekuma Fanmilk, a suburb of Accra.

According to reports, the incident happened when the bullion van made a stop at a fuel station, presumably to purchase fuel.

Shortly after making the stop at the fuel station, the robbers reportedly attacked the truck with registration number GT 1254-10.

Videos captured after the shooting which have gone viral on social media, showed some members of the public helping the fatally injured officer out of the van, but he died later at the scene.

The police officer was only identified as Amoah according to his name tag. The driver of the truck, however, escaped unhurt during the attack.

It is not clear yet whether they took away any money.

Watch scenes of the attack below

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service says it has started a search for a gang of four robbers who attacked a bullion van.

The last major bullion van attack that led to the death of a young police officer, coincidentally occurred in June 2021 at Jamestown, a suburb of Accra.

It was carried out by a gang of six robbers. It later emerged that among the robbers were police officers who killed their colleague in order to protect their identities.

Following that incident, the Ghana Police Service expressed concern about the limited protection for its staff because the banks were not using the right bullion vans to move money from one point to the other.

    Source:GHPage

    Thursday, June 22, 2023
