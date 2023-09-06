“Abomination”: Meet Barbara, a Ghanaian lady who wedded her ‘brother

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A Ghanaian bride named Barbara has shared an unconventional love story on her wedding day, revealing the unique journey she and the groom, Dennis, undertook to find each other.

In an interview with Luxury Event/Wedding Vlogger blogwithmcb, Barbara recounted how their bond had initially been that of siblings due to their families renting neighboring apartments when they were 5 and 7 years old.

Barbara explained that her father had played a fatherly role in Dennis’s life, as his own father was absent.

Over time, they grew up together, considering each other as siblings and even referring to potential suitors as their respective “in-laws.” However, as life led them in different directions, they lost touch.

It was only later, during a conversation, that Dennis confessed his feelings for Barbara, admitting that he had been interested in her but had hesitated due to their sibling-like relationship.

After informing their families and receiving their blessings, the two began dating, ultimately leading to their wedding day.