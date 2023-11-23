“Abraham Atta is a bad friend‘’?” – New video of Striker from Beast of No Nation surfaces – WATCH

- Advertisement -

New videos of Striker from the famed, “Beast of no nation” movie has to surface the internet again and shared on Ghpage TV on instagram.

The former child star appeared to in a very deplorable state and was seen begging for assistance while jamming to Amerado’s latest banger, Kweku Ananse.

Tweeps have descended on his co-star, Abraham Atta for doing nothing to help Striker who happens to be a friend and colleague.

Abraham Atta received a scholarship to study abroad after his lead role in the movie. The young boy from Ghana is currently living a better life in the United States and has not looked back since.

Watch the video below