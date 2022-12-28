Young Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah is living the big-boy life in the United States of America, where is currently pursuing his academic and athletic career in Massachusetts.

The child actor rose to fame in 2015 after he starred in the Netflix film Beast of Nation. But his status as an international award-winning actor now sets him apart from his peers.

Showing off his new hair-do, Abraham Attah took to Instagram to post a cute photo of himself in long and thick dreadlocks as he flaunted his plush room.

He rocked a black T-shirt over a pair of grey pants which he match with yellow sneakers.

Abraham Attah’s photo has got scores of fans talking about his impressive transformation from 7 years ago.

Evidently, he looks so different and all grown up now after his lead role as Agu in the award-winning Netflix film.

In April, he gained admission into Tufts University in Massachusetts, taking to Instagram to announce: “I’m beyond excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Tufts University!”

“I want to thank my family, coaches, friends, teammates, and everyone that helped me through this process #gojumbos,” he wrote.