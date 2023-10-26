- Advertisement -

Readers would remember that a few months ago we reported on how it was alleged that an Accra Big girl had drugged a GhOne Presenter identified as Yazzi Sangari.

According to our earlier report, it was disclosed that the three went out for a night out and drugs were allegedly slipped into drinks of Yazzi without her knowledge.

After the drinks, they went home and that was where they had a threesome which was recorded on the phone and was later used to blackmail Yazzi after she got into a fight with Soshez Fashion.

Well, the lady at the centre of this allegation whose identity has been revealed as Sheritta Banini has spoken up about the said incident for the first time since the story broke.

In a series of posts on her Snapchat, Sheritta Banini, also known as Coco, has made threats to reveal her gang’s dubious activities, including sleeping with attractive men and travelling abroad for hookups.

She claims that everything that occurred and is currently under investigation by the police was prearranged and agreed upon.

They all made the decision to go ahead, but they ultimately sacrificed her as she was tied to a failed hookup job in Nigeria.

Coco says that she is prepared to reveal everything and that she hopes they win the legal battle. She also offers video footage supporting the claimed story.

See the post below: