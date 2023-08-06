Accra to London Trip – Video drops as Brave Wanderlust Ghana Team Arrives in UK: “We Made It”

- Advertisement -

A group of daring travellers on a road trip from Accra to London in the United Kingdom has posted a final video of their journey. The team landed in the United Kingdom on August 6, 2023, after a long journey that reportedly began in Accra on July 23, 2023. The video capturing the brief moments before they arrived in the European country raked up accolades from online users.

The team of adventurous travellers from Ghana embarking on a road trip from Accra to London in the United Kingdom has posted a video of their incredible journey. The Wanderlust Ghana group shared a video while driving through Calais, France, on Sunday, August 6.

The video shows the team on the road not long before arriving in London, UK. Already some members are waiting to celebrate them at the UK Ashford Designer Outlet Mall, said Wanderlust Ghana.

Checkout the live video here

Many have since been celebrating the team for placing Ghana on the global map.

Maame Efua commented: At this moment, I am so proud to be a Ghanaian.

Pee Kay said: Congrats.

Reginald Carlton Abaidoo commented: Well done, guys. You have made many of us proud and put Gh on the map once again.