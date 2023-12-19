Achimota School rasta student, Tyrone Marhguy blows WASSCE with A1 in chains – PHOTO

- Advertisement -

The WASSCE results of the popular Rastafarian student who was in the news for some month in 2021 has been chanced on by Ghpage.com and it’ll shock your eyes.

The student, known as Tyrone Marhguy was refused admission to Achimota School because of his dreadlocks.

The matter spent weeks in before the final judgement was given. The school was directed to admit him and another Rastafarian student, Oheneba Nkrabea who was previously denied admission.

Tyrone Marghuy, amidst a national debate, was selected to join Achimota Senior High School’s team for the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz competition.

The science student scored A1 in every subject he took part in during the WASSCE examination and has already sparked a conversation on social media where the rejected stone has grown to become the most important corner stone.