PSG fullback Achraf Hakimi and his family are already rejocing following the ruling of the country on the divorce case brought against by his wife.

The spouse of football player Achraf Hakimi filed for divorce and asked for half of his assets.

Nevertheless, the court informed her that her “Millionaire” husband has no property because everything is registered in his mother’s name.

Hakimi receives €1 million per month from PSG, while his mother Mrs Fatima receives €800,000 of this per month.

He does not own any real estate, vehicles, homes, jewellery, or even clothing.

He asks his mum to buy him anything whenever he wants it.

A video shows the player dancing with his mother as his family members gather to congratulate him.

Meanwhile, It is believed that Achraf Hakimi’s recent rape case is the primary reason his wife wants a divorce.

Check out the video below…